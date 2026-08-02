I need to go see my baby boy jaiden please (:

I’m reaching out because I need help getting from Oak Harbor to Port Angeles to see my 11-year-old son, Jaiden.

There are some things in life that money can’t replace—especially time with your child. Jaiden is growing up, and I don’t want to keep missing moments that I can never get back. I just want to be there with my son, hug him, spend time together, and make memories that we will both carry with us.

I’m setting a fundraising goal of $2,000 to help cover the cost of traveling to Port Angeles, transportation, lodging, food, and other expenses that come with making this trip possible.

I know times are difficult for many people, and I don’t take anyone’s help for granted. Even $5, $10, or simply sharing this fundraiser could make a real difference. Every dollar gets me closer to my son.

I’m not asking for anything extravagant. I’m asking for a chance to see my child. ❤️

If you can help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this with someone who might be able to help.