I need help to get my aep electric turned on

Hi my name is Amanda fish and I'm single parent of 3 but my middle son lives with me and I get my youngest one every other weekend. I'm trying to get my electric on through AEP and I have a pass bill of 2500 and if I pay that then I can get my service back on. This buy a previous bill that I didnt know about it. I don't asked for much so I just need it pay so I can have it turned on I moved in an apartment because my husband and I are getting a divorce and he is trying really hard for me not to have my child and I'm trying. So please help me out I'm trying to get it turned back on this weekend or Monday.