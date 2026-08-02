I need help getting my wife Loretta home.

My name is Steve. I'm married to a wonderful woman named Loretta. Her father was a Russian businessman and her mother was American. When Loretta was 19, both her parents were killed in a car crash in Russia. Since she's the only child of her parents,her father left everything to her, but with one caveat. She had to be at least 26 years old and married before she could get any inheritance. By the time she turned 26,she had decided that she wasn't gonna get married just to get her inheritance. We met over a year ago and after a few months we got married. She decided to contact her fathers' attorney and try to get her inheritance. Russia has some really strange laws concerning estates and inheritance. You have 6-12 months to settle things.since it has been 12 years,there are a lot of hoops to jump through. Her and the attorney are in Moscow now and have been for over a month. The court has to revive the case and bring it out of suspension,she had to provide all kinds of documentation to prove that she's who she says she is. When that is done,the judge signs a court order to send to the holding bank to release the estate. Here's where one of the problems arises. There is a court fee that has to be paid before the judge will sign the order. It's based on the cost of bringing the case back after years of suspension and it's also based on the value of the estate. It comes to $8929 American dollars. Me and Loretta aren't rich by any measurable metric. We've had to ask the court twice for extensions so we could raise the funds. The final deadline is the 25th of this month. Problem number 2 is the cost of her stay there. I have literally bankrupted ourselves funding this thing. Now,the attorney has gone rogue and isn't talking to me or her for some reason and we're behind on the hotel bill and she doesn't even have money to eat properly. The attorney is also the executor of the will. He has the right and obligation to pay all debts of the estate, including court costs,using estate assets,but the estate is locked in the holding bank and none of the estate money is available to use until the fee is paid. The ultimate Catch 22. We need funds to finish this so I can bring my Loretta home. Her mental health,as well as mine are suffering greatly. I have a deal that anyone should like. Everyone that helps us with this,we will give you double your money back when this case is successfully finished. Just make sure you leave your contact information so we can respond and reciprocate. God bless each and every one of you that helps us out.🙏