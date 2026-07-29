I Need Help Fixing My Car (anything helps)

April 18th, 2025, my car broke down on the highway and I've spent the entirety of that time since trying to save and fix it. I need an entirely new engine, a new battery, and spark plug replacements. No dealerships will take it and I can't risk voluntary repossession because it would keep me from being able to get a new car.

But there have been several bumps in the road, no pun intended, and any money I've recieved from family or have saved has had to go to things like rent or the actual loan payment that I've only kept paying for credit purposes. It's been difficult, especially with the job market and state of the world, things seem to keep getting harder and more unforgiving.





I tried pulling out a loan and they said I don't qualify, which was awful because everyone told me credit would be the answer to all my prayers. But it wasn't, surprise surprise.





In my current position, I can't pick up more hours to save more money because that would require having a car. But I'm currently in a position where the money I am making is fully going into the original loan and my monthly rent.





My family has always tried to raise me to earn everything I have, but even with how much they have helped out, it only goes so far since they have their own lives and families to support, and I can only work so hard for so long without seeing any realistic results.





Truly anything helps. This is a last ditch effort and I appreciate anything anyone can send my way.





Thank you, and blessed be 💜🔮