Help me afford spravato treatment

For the past five years, I have been suffering from severe depression, anhedonia, and suicidal thoughts. I have tried many different medications, but unfortunately none of them have helped.

My psychiatrist believes that Spravato is my last treatment option. Unfortunately, in my country, each treatment session costs about $200, and the full course may require more than 30 sessions, making it far beyond what I can afford.

Any donation, no matter how small, will help me get the treatment I desperately need. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a lot to me. Thank you for your kindness and support