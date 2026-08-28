I Made a Promise to Protect My Daughters

Like millions of people, I've been following the Lindsay Clancy case, but I've been watching it through a very different set of eyes. I'm a husband who watched someone I loved, My-wife, spiral, and a father who became more and more afraid of what could happen to our children. Month after month, things inside our home became more unpredictable, frightening and, in my judgment, dangerous.

I didn't know where it was going to end, but where it looked like it was heading scared the hell out of me. Eventually I had to face a decision no husband wants to make: keep trying to save my marriage, or protect our daughters from a situation I believed was becoming unsafe? I chose our daughters.

I can't tell you what would have happened if I hadn't. Nobody can prove something that never happened. But at some point, a dad has to stop asking, "Am I overreacting?" and start asking, "What happens if I'm under reacting?" I wasn't willing to find out.

The Night Everything Changed

Years ago, my wife and I got into an argument. She was extremely drunk, and rather than let things get uglier, I left the house. My phone started blowing up with calls and messages. Eventually it stopped, and I figured she'd passed out and it was safe to go home.

I was wrong.

When I walked through the door, our house was completely destroyed. Even a ceiling fan had been destroyed, with one of its blades lodged into our television. Then I found my wife. She had badly cut herself and was unconscious on our living room couch. There was blood everywhere.

Our six-year-old daughter had been in her bedroom through the chaos. When everything became quiet, she came out and found her mother like that. When I returned, our little girl came out and asked me if Mom was okay.

That question has never left me.

I called 911. Emergency help came, but her mother refused medical attention. I remember looking at the destroyed house, the blood, my wife passed out on the couch, and our six year old daughter who had just lived through all this . Something changed in me that night.

I would NEVER leave our daughters alone with her again.

I wish I could tell you that was rock bottom. It wasn't.

We Watched Someone We Loved Spiral

There were more incidents involving drinking and self harm. Things became increasingly unpredictable. Her behavior toward our daughters frightened me too. Something as ordinary as brushing their hair could become painfully rough. There was pushing, belittling and punishment I believed was completely out of proportion. There were times one of our daughters was cornered while being yelled at with a finger in her face, I had to physically put myself between them to stop it.

She poured bleach on clothes the girls loved because I had picked them out and she didn't like them. She also described disturbing dreams involving demons, dragons, becoming the devil's wife and ruling the world. People have weird dreams. What frightened me was how seriously she talked about them, at times as though they represented something she was supposed to become or do.

I'm not a doctor. I can't diagnose what was happening inside another person's mind, and I won't pretend I can. But I am a father. I knew what our daughters and I had lived through and what I'd seen with my own eyes.

One question kept eating at me, What happens the one time Dad isn't there to step in?

I wasn't willing to gamble their safety on finding out.

I Chose Our Daughters

I didn't want my marriage to end. I tried to help my wife and hold our family together, but eventually I had to admit something that hurt like hell, I believed the situation was becoming dangerous.

Eventually the three of us reached our limit, and we told their mother she needed to leave. I didn't celebrate it. I didn't feel like I'd won anything. I chose our daughters and put a stop to it.

That's why the Clancy case affects me so deeply. I'm not claiming to know what would have happened in our family if I'd made different decisions. I just became afraid enough that I refused to find out.

What Happened Next

I couldn't afford to hand everything to an attorney, so I learned what I needed to learn, filed the court proceedings myself and represented myself. I walked into court without an attorney and walked out with sole legal and physical custody of our daughters. Their mother did not fight me for custody.

But this was never about erasing her from their lives. I wanted her to have supervised visitation. I wanted our girls to have a relationship with their mom, but with a neutral third party present so they would be safe.

She refused.

I left a safe door open for their mother to remain part of their lives. She chose not to walk through it.

Since then there have been no visits, phone calls, birthday cards, Christmas presents, first-day-of-school wishes or simply checking in. Child support was ordered, but payments have been inconsistent and substantial arrears have accumulated. A court can order financial support. It can't order somebody to show up.

So we became a family of three.





Dad—Full Stop,

I was already the dad who cooked, cleaned, grocery shopped, handled doctors, school, clothes and whatever else the girls needed. Kids don't get to put childhood on pause because the adults are going through something. Dinner still needs to be made and somebody will still need clean socks tomorrow morning.

Then puberty showed up. Hair. Bras. Periods.

I didn't know crap about any of this. 😂 Suddenly I'm trying to understand bra sizes, discovering there are apparently 47,000 products required to care for long hair, and having conversations about periods I never pictured myself having.

The funny part? The girls didn't know what the hell they were doing either. So we figured it out together. There were awkward questions, wrong purchases and plenty of "Dad, you have absolutely no idea what you're doing, do you?" moments.

They were correct. 😂 But I learned.

Mom wasn't there. Dad was. So Dad learned.

Then Something Amazing Happened

Slowly, our home became calmer. The girls stopped spending so much time tucked away in their bedrooms. They made friends. Friends started coming over. Then came sleepovers, school activities, fishing trips, cooking, laughter, kids making messes and food mysteriously disappearing from my kitchen.

Normal kid stuff.

They became more confident and social. They started thriving academically and becoming comfortable being themselves. I started getting my girls back.

My oldest sometimes feels like she needs to fill part of the missing-mom role for her younger sister. I'd remind her, you're her sister. You're still a kid too. Replacing anybody isn't her job. That's mine. Her job is to grow up, laugh with her sister, occasionally annoy the hell out of her, and get back to being a kid.

I'll handle the rest.





The Part I Haven't Been Able to Fix.

Around the same time our family came apart, our finances collapsed. Our bank account was driven deeply negative, available credit was exhausted, and rent was days away. Suddenly I wasn't just raising two girls alone. I was trying to keep their entire world from collapsing at the same friggen time.

So I worked, cooked, cleaned, dealt with court and school, kept food in the house and tried like hell to keep adult financial problems from becoming the girls' problems. For a long time, I kept us moving.





More recently, serious problems with my vehicle have badly affected my ability to work consistently, and the financial margin I've fought to preserve has disappeared. I've cut expenses, sought available assistance and worked whenever I've been able to. I've tried to solve this myself for as long as I could.

But eventually, determination runs into mathematics.

That's where I am now.

Why I'm Asking for Help

Emotionally, socially and academically, my girls are doing remarkably well. Financially, I'm struggling to keep the life we've built underneath them.

I'm not asking anybody to fix my past or choose sides in a failed marriage. And I'm sure as hell not asking one person to save us. I'm asking for help protecting the normal life our daughters finally got back.

A stable home. Reliable transportation so Dad can consistently work. Food in the refrigerator. School activities. Maybe an occasional family day where every decision doesn't begin with an overdue bill.

Not luxury. Normal.

Our goal is $25,000. It represents breathing room to stabilize our housing, address reliable transportation, catch up essential household obligations and put solid ground underneath the life we've rebuilt.

I will continue working and providing for the girls. That's my responsibility. A fundraiser doesn't change that.

If you can donate, thank you. Seriously.

If you can't but can share our story, that matters too.

I'm not looking for one person to save us. I'm hoping enough people might help us take the next step.





The Promise.

Years ago, after seeing our little girl walk out of her bedroom and ask whether her mother was okay, I made myself a promise.

Whatever happened next, I would be there.

I kept that promise.

And I'm still here.