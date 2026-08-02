I Lost My Family Land. Now I’m Fighting the Bill.

I spent my childhood at the head of Dutch Cove in Canton, North Carolina, on a cattle farm that belonged to my great-Papaw.





Five generations of my family worked that land.





It wasn't just property to us. It was home. It was where my family had put down roots, generation after generation. It was part of who we were.





My Mamaw raised me to value our heritage property. She made sure I knew that she wanted it to stay in our hands.





I believed her.





I still do.





Then Daddy died in 2009.





And that's when everything started slipping away.





From that point on, I wasn't allowed back into the home where I'd grown up. I offered more than once to help carry my share of the load on the property. The taxes. The upkeep. Whatever needed to be done to hold onto it.





Every time, my offers were turned down.





I didn't fight it.





I'd been told my piece of that land would be waiting for me. I trusted my family. I trusted what I'd been told. So I kept my head down, did what was asked of me, and went on with my life.





Then, when my family found ourselves dealing with some medical issues that ate into our savings, I was hit with a partition lawsuit.





I couldn't afford an attorney.





So I did what a whole lot of people in my shoes end up doing. I tried to represent myself.





I asked the court to let my baby sister and me take our portion of the land rather than force the entire property to be sold.





I lost.





And just like that, land that had been in my family for five generations was sold.





There's no getting it back.





But losing the land wasn't the end of this.





It was just the beginning of the next fight.





Now I'm being sued for upkeep and legal costs associated with land I wasn't allowed to set foot on for seventeen years.





Seventeen years.





Land I repeatedly offered to help pay to maintain.





A house I watched fall into disrepair from the outside.





And now the land is gone, but the bill is still here.





That's the part I'm fighting now.





And if I'm being completely honest with y'all, the part that keeps me up at night isn't even just what this means for me.





It's my baby sister.





After Daddy died, she ended up in the foster system. She's spent her adult life without any safety net or security.





For years, I tried to cover her share, too.





Anything I could do to protect whatever little piece of our family's land she still had, I tried to do it.





Those offers were declined, year after year.





And now she's being asked to pay for something neither one of us was ever allowed to enjoy.





Neither of us was allowed to visit.





Neither of us was allowed to take care of it.





And neither of us can get it back.





If I could go back, there's one thing I'd do differently: I'd ask for help the minute this started. I wouldn't've stayed quiet for so long. I wouldn't've assumed that because something was supposed to be ours, meant it would be.





Because I keep thinking about what that land meant to my daughters.





To my baby sister.





To my nephews.





A place they could stand on and looked around and said, "This is ours."





The same way I once did.





That's gone now.





And I can't get it back for them.





But I can still fight what comes next.





I can't get five generations of family land back.





But I can stand up and say that seventeen years of being shut out shouldn't end with a debt in my mailbox for a place I was never allowed to help care for.





And the only way I can do that is with the help of people who understand that land isn't always just land.





Sometimes it's the last physical piece of a family that you have left.





Sometimes it's where your people worked, raised children, mourned their dead, and built a life.





Sometimes it's home.





I don't take asking for help lightly.





But I'm asking now.





Anything you can give will go directly toward getting legal representation so I can fight this lawsuit.





And if we raise more than what the attorneys need, every dollar beyond that will go toward advocacy work to help pass the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act here in North Carolina.





The bill is designed to protect families like mine—people who inherit land together and deserve a fair shot at keeping it instead of watching it disappear through a forced sale because the family couldn't agree, couldn't navigate the process, or couldn't afford a lawyer when it mattered most.





If that protection had already been in place, I truly believe my family might not be here today.





I hate that I have to ask y'all for help.





I hate that this is where we are.





But that land raised me.





It was part of my childhood. Part of my family. Part of my story.





And I'm not going to let the last piece of it that's still within my reach—a bill for a place I was never allowed to care for—go by without a fight.





If you can give, I'm more grateful than I can put into words.





If you can't, please share this with somebody who understands what family land means, or somebody who believes families shouldn't have to watch their heritage disappear simply because they couldn't afford the right help at the right time.





Maybe we can't get the land back.





But maybe we can keep this from happening to somebody else's family.





Thank you, y'all.





From the absolute bottom of my heart.





Thank you.