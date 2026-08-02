I just need a little grace

I was silently fired by my employer a month ago. Each week I prayed I'd be scheduled, but ultimately I wasn't. Yesterday I got another job, which is a huge relief, but I won't receive my first paycheck until training is complete.





Right now I'm short on my utility payment. It's been incredibly hot these past couple days, and I'm scared of getting disconnected and losing power.





I'm honest and hardworking. I just need some grace to get through this gap. Your support would mean so much to me during this transition. Thank you for standing with me.