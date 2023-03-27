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I HOMELESS WITH MY GRANDDAUGHTER PLEASE HELP US.

Goal$2,000 USD

Fundraiser created byLisa Spencer

I HOMELESS WITH MY GRANDDAUGHTER PLEASE HELP US.

﻿﻿Hello,

I am reaching out because my 14-year-old granddaughter and I are in a severe crisis and need help in the worst way. I am 56, disabled, and have filed for disability. Ever since my husband passed away during Covid, we have been struggling and lost everything.

We were recently evicted. I have a lead on a new apartment based on my income that is only 5 minutes from my granddaughter's school. However, I cannot move us in because I cannot afford the utility deposits for water, sewer, gas, and electricity. Because we are currently homeless, I am terrified of losing custody of my granddaughter to DCS if they know we’re in the car very long because it’s illegal to be homeless in Indiana. I am begging for emergency financial donations with these deposits so we can get into this home and stay together and start to rebuild our lives.

Thank you in advance. Have a blessed day. 🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️﻿

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