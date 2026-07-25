I have only my child left… Help us survive

👤 Who Is Mohammad?





My name is Mohammad Ahmed, and I am 27 years old. After the war, I am living on the ruins of my home in northern Gaza.





I lost my job, my closest friends, and half of my family during the conflict. 💔 All that remains are memories that weigh heavily on my heart every single day.





Today, I am doing everything I can to care for my little child—a baby born into war. Every day is a struggle to protect my child from destruction, hunger, and the freezing cold while carrying the pain of everything we have lost.





⚠️ Our Lives Are in Danger





❄️ Freezing temperatures have become part of our daily reality.





🍽️ Hunger is a constant struggle, with no certainty of our next meal.





🏚️ We live surrounded by the ruins of what was once our home, facing danger every day.





💖 How Your Donation Can Make a Difference





🍼 Provide food, infant formula, and other essential nutrition for my little child.





🏥 Help us access ongoing medical care to protect my child from illness and suffering.





🧥 Provide warm clothing and basic daily necessities to help us survive the cold and hardship.





🌈 Give us hope for a better future and help us begin rebuilding our lives with dignity.





🙏 We Urgently Need Your Help





Every donation, no matter how small, can make a real difference in our lives.





Your kindness can help keep my child safe, provide the essentials we desperately need, and remind us that compassion and humanity still exist—even in the darkest of times.





Thank you for standing with us.