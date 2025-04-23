Emergency Hurrican Helene Help

Dear friends and family,

We're reaching out on behalf of Gloria, a 73-year-old woman facing a heartbreaking crisis after Hurricane Helene severely damaged her home. The storm left her with just 60 days to completely replace her roof, and as a dialysis patient, the unsafe living conditions are putting her health at risk.

Gloria's fixed income can't cover the repairs, and insurance assistance has fallen short. That's why we're turning to you, her loving community, to help raise funds for the necessary repairs:

1. Replace the roof

2. Repair the interior water damage

3. Ensure her home is safe, clean, and livable for her medical needs

Gloria has spent her life caring for others, and now she needs our help. Your generosity can make a difference in her life and ensure she has a safe, comfortable home.

Thank you for your kindness and support. Together, we can help Gloria overcome this challenging situation.

Best regards,

Tina Zanders