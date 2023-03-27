Hunter Senior Pilgrimage

Give Send Go Thing

Hi! My name is Hunter Plumb, I’m a senior at the Chesterton Academy of St. Louis. This March my class has the amazing opportunity to take a pilgrimage to Rome. This is much more than just a class field trip; in Rome we will visit many holy sites such as the Vatican, Montecassino Abbey, the Archangels cave, and the city of Assisi where St. Francis and St. Clare began their ministry. This is a chance to experience first-hand the history of Catholic culture which is rooted so strongly in the ancient streets of Rome.

On October 3rd, 2026, my class is holding a 5k fundraiser at James McDonnel County Park at 2961 Adie Rd. Anyone is welcome to participate in our “Run” to Rome! Please consider supporting me in my fundraising efforts. Thank you for your support!



