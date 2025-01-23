Campaign Image

Support Kylie for Hula Dance Competition

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $110

Kylie has been dancing hula since she was little. Her hālau is now heading to California to compete in the George Na'ope Hula Festival. This would be her first dance competition -- and she needs your help! She is fundraising to cover the costs of travel, attire/florals, fees and training. Your support will help her reach her goal so that she can go too!

Recent Donations
Susan Gallaghar
$ 5.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Daniel Wright
$ 5.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Allison Higgins
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Congrats Kylie! We hope you have a wonderful time!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

I'm so excited for you, Kylie!

