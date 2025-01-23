Support Kylie for Hula Dance Competition

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by Taj Morgan
Kylie has been dancing hula since she was little. Her hālau is now heading to California to compete in the George Na'ope Hula Festival. This would be her first dance competition -- and she needs your help! She is fundraising to cover the costs of travel, attire/florals, fees and training. Your support will help her reach her goal so that she can go too!
Congrats Kylie! We hope you have a wonderful time!
I'm so excited for you, Kylie!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.