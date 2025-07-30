Supporting Huggins Family Medical & Other Expenses

Our Reformed Baptist church's only elder/pastor, Josh, is currently hospitalized with a cancerous mass on his kidney, and the kidney will be removed (he will have one working kidney left thankfully). We began this fundraiser to open up the opportunity for others outside of our church to help give; the funds will be used to help with both Medical-related expenses and other normal day-to-day expenses the family needs while Josh is not working.

About Josh: Josh is bi-vocational in ministry and business. He runs Trinity Turf, a lawncare/landscaping company, and he will not be able to work while hospitalized. Since coming to a biblical and Reformed understanding of the Christian faith, Josh and his wife Courtney also operate an online content ministry The Wandering Pilgrims to share biblical Christian truths. Josh and the congregants of Coram Deo Reformed Baptist Church are the first church that confesses the 2nd London Baptist Confession of Faith (1689) in the Gaston County, NC area. While he is hospitalized, we will not be meeting formally as we have been each Lord's Day. Please pray that his hospitalization will be as brief as the Lord allows, and strengthens him to preach. Since beginning as an informal gathering in mid-2023 and up to now (as a now covenanted church body), Josh has faithfully exposited and preached through Romans. Please keep him, the family, and church in prayers during this time. We are greatly appreciative for any amounts of charity fellow brothers and sisters in the Lord Jesus Christ are able to cheerfully give during this time of need.

About our local church: We began meeting in the Elder's home, and we have a great group of Christians who prayerfully wanting to eventually expand to a public meeting place so the church can grow. We have evaluated several options to rent/lease, and will hopefully be able to do that in the future, Lord willing. We seek to be associational, and have been evaluating associations to join, and our church currently supports the G3 Church Network. More information about our church can be found online on the church's website: https://coramdeorbc.com & CoramDeoRBC@gmail.com

About the organizer: I was asked to help setup this GoFundMe by Josh and the Huggins family while they focus on other important things. My name is Brantley McDonald and I am currently the only Deacon at the church. In my spare time, I help run 1689.com (1689 Reformed Baptist), to provide free resources, information, and online communities for Reformed Baptists, and operate the directory of churches, seminaries, organizations, etc. I am thankful unto the Lord for Josh's pastoral care to me and others in my congregation, he always points us to Jesus Christ.

If you need to reach me regarding this GiveSendGo fundraiser, you can feel free to message me on my social media or email me at: Brantley@1689.com

Thank you everyone, and God bless!