Hope For Tomorrow

Self reliance, compassion and empathy for the hopelessness of unwanted cats, and hard work have always been our best virtues. We have spayed, neutered, vaccinated and homed more than 4000 cats in the 18 years since moving to Oklahoma.



Old age and declining health are inconvenient truths we are facing. We have to face the reality that unless we find another source of financing all we do, we will not be able to continue on much longer. .We are feral cat rescuers, entirely self-funded until now with this request for donations. We have established a 5 acre Cat Sanctuary where the cats are free to roam within a secure enclosure. We have completed the fence to keep out coyotes and predators.. Eighteen years since moving to Oklahoma, and 11 years since buying our 5 acre Sanctuary, we persevere in efforts to eliminate the unwanted cat population. We have homed all those abandoned in our city and surrounding areas. If we must, we home them here with us, so all are homed.



Steven Gagnon is a disabled Vietnam combat veteran (service connected disability). Steven has teamed up with Dusty Lucas and Sheree Hoover Lucas to help the homeless cats of Oklahoma. We have become well known in our community for our efforts. As a result, people continually abandon their unwanted cats and kittens on us, knowing we will care for them. Yet, nobody helps us financially. We are getting old now, and our health is declining along with our ability to pay for everything. Steven is in his mid 70's, Sheree in her mid 60's with Lupus. Both have survived recent cancer diagnoses. Dusty passed away last year from cancer.. We spend every available dollar of our income to help cats. We are on fixed incomes and we go broke at the end of every month. With the passing of Dusty Lucas, our ability to pay for food, spays and neuters, etc. on our own is declining. We are wanting to find other sources of funding so we can continue to help homeless cats. Overall, the situation has much improved for both the cats and the citizens of Holdenville, and Wewoka. We have rescued cats from California, Missouri, and all over Oklahoma.



Rescuing, spaying and neutering, and finding good homes remains our top priority and the purpose of our plea. We are very careful that all our adoptions are to very GOOD family homes where they will be fed and receive Veterinary care when necessary.. Every month we have a spay and neuter bill. Feeding alone costs more than $1000.00 a month. We are currently feeding about 150 cats twice a day.

Please donate if you are able. We would like to begin work on a barn, built especially for the cats, but that can only happen if we get some donations. We thank you in advance..



Please help us if you can. All donations are used to help the cats.

