Support for the Hoyt family

Our hearts are heavy as we come together to support Tara, Luna, and Milo Hoyt after Peter's unexpected passing. As Peter's family grieve his sudden loss, they are also navigating next steps financially with the unexpected costs of funeral arrangements.

If you are contemplating how to support them in this season, please consider donating. Galatians 6:2 instructs us to carry each other's burdens - let's remove the burden of financial pressure and allow them to focus on healing and restoration at this time.