Support for the Hoyt family

Our hearts are heavy as we come together to support Tara, Luna, and Milo Hoyt after Peter's unexpected passing. As Peter's family grieve his sudden loss, they are also navigating next steps financially with the unexpected costs of funeral arrangements.

If you are contemplating how to support them in this season, please consider donating. Galatians 6:2 instructs us to carry each other's burdens - let's remove the burden of financial pressure and allow them to focus on healing and restoration at this time.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
17 days ago

Peter was such a good friend to me in high school and I am so thankful for the memories we shared. Praying for God’s strength and peace for your entire family Tara!

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

We love you Tara, Luna, and Milo! ❤️ We will continue to pray for you often! 🙏🏻 It was so nice to see you at the service on Saturday.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Thank you for your faithfulness to the Lord Tara. May He continue being your anchor

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Tara - our prayers and thoughts are with and your family for comfort from the Lord during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Blessings to you Tara and your sweet kids in this tragic time.

Anonymous
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Andrew
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Melissa
1 month ago

Zoie
1 month ago

Lauren and John Williams
1 month ago

Kelly Hauck
1 month ago

Love you Tara, Luna, and Milo ❤️

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

The Kemp Family
1 month ago

Our deepest sympathy, and love.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you in Jesus' name. He will never leave you nor forsake you. He is your comfort and strength.

Ballard Spahr
1 month ago

Our deepest condolences to your family. Your friends from Ballard Spahr

