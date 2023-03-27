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How will they know?- Cookies with scripture.

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKacey Portray

How will they know?- Cookies with scripture.

How will they know?--- Of the Glory of Jesus Christ?

I'm not a pastor.

I don't feel called upon to stand in front of a congregation and preach.

I'm not someone who wants to shout scripture on a street corner.

And I'm definitely not going door to door.


But I love Jesus Christ, and I wanted to find a way to spread His word---my way.

So I prayed about it. I said, "God, how can I do this? How can I do as you so commanded? Tell people about you, in a way that fits who I am?


And that week, I started small. At the local grocery store meat counter I looked at the girl helping me and said "Can I tell you a little secret?" Then with the warmest, most sincere smile, I gave her this verse --- "Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your Heart." (Psalm 37:4) She smiled and replied. I really needed to hear that,Thank you.

A UPS driver came to my door with a package I had to sign for. I told him the same. He politely smiled before moving on. Not everyone responded of course. Some simply said okay. But I kept going any way, because I felt that at least I was doing something---planting a small seed, one person at a time. And it truly felt good, speaking God's word.


That week is where "How will they Know?" was born. ------I was reading Romans 10:14 which asks "How shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? --------- And then it occurred to me--- Just as a child must be taught to how to walk, how to talk, and how to tie their shoelaces, so too must everyone be taught the Glory of Christ---No one is born knowing it. Someone has to tell them.


For me, I knew that message must travel through something I already do well. I Love to bake and give out cookies. My shortbread cookies are most people's favorite. In fact, I am affectionately known by many as "The Cookie Lady." So, I thought maybe a cookie can deliver a message ---and in a delightful way. It was my lightbulb moment !

God uses what you have. Your skills, your talents, your gifts. Looking back, I believe these little steps were leading me down this path all along. These cookies, however, will be professionally sourced, not homemade. This allows me to focus on the ministry and the message behind them instead.

"How will they know?" is a premium shortbread cookie with a bible scripture tucked inside. A randomly selected verse from a growing collection.

The front of the package reads "How will they know? Of His Glory?"---------------------- With "Jesus Christ is the Bread of Life" beneath it--- fitting symbolism, since it's a shortbread cookie --- And inside waiting for them is a verse chosen for that moment, as they enjoy their delicious treat.


This isn't just about me spreading the Gospel. It's about giving everyone a reason to do the same. Hand a cookie to a friend, say a kind word to a stranger, spread the Gospel forward as it was spread to them. ---A small treat. A greater purpose.


I can't preach from a pulpit. But I can package a cookie with a Bible verse and trust that God will put it in the right hands at the right time.


Help me get this into as many hands as possible. ---Homes, churches, gift shops, Christian book stores, counseling services, youth facilities, rehab centers, too many to name.

God's word is needed everywhere.




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