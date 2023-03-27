Hi everyone, my name is Ryan Garza, and I’m stepping out in faith to build something God has placed deeply on my heart.. House of Worship Lounge.

House of Worship Lounge is a vision for a Christian lounge space where people can gather for worship, community, and coffee in a peaceful, welcoming environment. A place where believers and seekers alike can step away from the noise of the world and experience genuine connection with God and each other.

The idea is simple, but powerful:

a space where worship music, conversation, prayer, and fellowship happen naturally, not just on Sunday mornings, but throughout the week.

We believe that sometimes the most meaningful moments of faith happen around a table, over a cup of coffee, in real conversations about life and God.

Our long-term goal is to open a permanent House of Worship Lounge location here in San Antonio, Texas, but we’re starting small and trusting God to guide each step.

Right now we are beginning with mobile worship gatherings and pop-up lounge nights. These gatherings will bring people together for live worship, fellowship, prayer, and coffee, creating a relaxed atmosphere where people can encounter God outside of a traditional church setting.

These pop-up events will allow us to build a community first, while laying the foundation for a future permanent lounge.