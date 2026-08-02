Hot Meals for Hungry Students

I am Kenneth Mays, 66 years old and eventhough I'm still in good health I was forced into retirement not only by the system, but also after breaking my foot in a bad car accident. One day as my son was taking me to an appointment and while waiting at a light as grade school kids crossed, I noticed some talking and laughing, while so many others little faces had looked so sad and drained. But what I noticed the most, were the amount of the even sadder faces that looked on while their fellow students had either stopped at the corner vendors who was selling snacks, or at the one's going into the nearby store. With some kids heads down, eyes looking up and some even holding their small stomachs, as if too ashamed to look back at the others kids they passed by. I then thought to myself, I wonder how many of those same kids go home to a house with no food? Well after weeks of just sitting around, I decided to become a doer and not just a thinker and thats why I came up with a wonerful idea to start a program, to help feed elementary school children before and after the school day. I talked it over with my wife about using part of our savings to buy a food truck, hire some helpers, buy and prepare the food and bring the hot meals to grade school students who may have left home hungry in the morning, and for those maybe going home to empty cabinets or refrigerators at the end of a school day.





I truly feel that...No child should have to focus on learning or participate in activities while in school, on an empty stomach and even sometimes repeatedly looking at the clock praying for lunch time, in hopes to get a "Free Lunch" just to help get through the rest of the day. So yes, like I said, my plan and new purpose is to do my part, by not just sitting at home retired and nursing a broken foot. But I strongly feel it's the right time now to move forward and give back to those little ones who are a big part of our future generation, even if my part is only a small one. So I'll do it by buying and outfitting a large food truck, bring it up to all required city codes, hire some helpers, buy food and prepare two hot meals daily for any grade student who needs or simply wants a free meal. Also any and all extra food, snacks and beverages, would be offered to their awaiting family members or those passerby, in the local area so nothing will go to waste.The set up would be farely simple, by coordinating with ( The Dept. of Education ) and the approved / assigned schools, along with their principles and staff. We will set up our truck, tables, ect.ect., on the schools playground area and serve the hot meals as per scheduled times, for all students to have an opportunity to eat before and after the schools morning and end of day bells ring. Sure there are lots of successful food programs throughout the cities, counties, of California, that mainly focus on feeding the homeless and even families, not to mention how California has one of the best.. "Free School Lunch" programs in all the country. But sadly enough, regardless of where a child lives in this state, millions of kids still go both to and from school hungry daily. Again, thats where I come in... Me, the little guy retired, along with the entrepreneurs, the small business owners and all of those who are still part of a group that cares and want to do our share by stepping up and helping rebuild a system that's clearly broken, throughout our communities, cities and counties...





Again I'm hoping to raise funds to help make this program idea a reality, to happen soon, since the new school semesters are now starting up again in the L.A. county areas. In the near future, we eventually hope to build it into a nonprofit organization, that will successfully be a ground breaking idea that grows, to not only feed one school district at a time to start! But with your help and donations, along with other city, county and corporate donors.. "I / We", will hopefully grow this non profit, ( That will be know as, "The Nourishment Ride" ) into a Statewide structured program, that will not only be offered to the elementary grade levels, but also in time, to the middle school students as well. So please help me with your donations as I do my small part in feeding the kids before and after school... and together we will fuel the stomaches and minds of, "Not Only" one student at a time, but a multitude.

In closing, unlike so many others who are online using these Funding Sites, solicting only for the "Free Money", or even for personal gain? All the while happily spending your hard earned money! To prove that I am different, my books will be open, to be viewed by; Any and All Donors asking, to asure you that All of your Donations ( that I hopefully receive,) will be accounted for and go towards my main purpose and project, of helping to feed our school kids.



