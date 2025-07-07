Campaign Image

Coming Together for the Hostetter Family

 USD $10,000

 USD $9,535

Campaign created by hiromi funaishi

Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Barleen

We are heartbroken to share the news that the Hostetter family, our dear friends and family, recently lost their nine-month-old baby baby/grandbaby after a fierce battle with an acute illness. As a community, we are coming together to support them in this difficult time by raising funds to cover the overwhelming medical expenses they may have incurred during their time in the hospital.

The Hostetters were blessed with the arrival of their precious baby in August, 2024, and they were filled with joy and happiness as they welcomed their new little one into the world. However, their world was turned upside down when their baby suddenly fell ill with an acute illness that required extensive medical treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, their baby tragically passed away on June 6th, 2025, leaving the family with a void that can never be filled.

As a community, we want to rally around the Hostetter family and provide them with the support they need during this unimaginably difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring them one step closer to healing and covering the medical expenses they have incurred. We ask that you please consider donating to this campaign to help the Hostetters in their time of need.

The Hostetters are a kind-hearted and selfless family who have always been there to support their friends and community. Now, it's our turn to be there for them in their time of need. Your generosity and support will go a long way in helping them heal and move forward from this tragedy.

Thank you for taking the time to read about the Hostetter family's heartbreaking situation. Together, we can make a difference and provide them with the support they need during this difficult time. Please share this campaign with your friends and family to help spread the word and raise as much support as possible for the Hostetters. #HostetterStrong #SupportTheirHealing #GiveSendGo #MedicalExpenses #TragicLoss

Ari Samsavar
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Darren Lind
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for you.

Yukie Sasaki
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

このたびは心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。 ご家族のお悲しみはいかばかりかと存じます。心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。

Fumie Harada
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Emi C
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Yumiko Abbott
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We are thinking of you during this difficult time. Sending love and hugs your way.

Tony Q
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Emma Launder
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My sincere condolences to Ryan, your partner, and your whole family. Sending heartfelt prayers from Japan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you brother

Jordan Bitonti-Hollingshe
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Judy Alleman
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending our heartfelt sympathy & prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mutsuko Wepsala
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Jacksons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Yukiko NH
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

なおこさん、今回の訃報に大変ショックを受けています。心からお悔やみ申し上げます。

A thank you from the Hostetter’s

July 7th, 2025

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts from our family to yours. All the prayers and financial support has touched us to our core. Ren having a lot of love and support has helped us begin our healing journey. 

Amanda  and  Ryan

