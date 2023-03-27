Horrible car accident that has broken my face.

I'm a simple man who was headed home from work and the suv in front of me just stopped for a reason I couldn't see and as soon as I realized I tried to swerve right to avoid him but didn't have enough time and hit him.

Unfortunately my little 93 s10 work truck was totaled which among the other problems I have going on was the last thing I needed. My face is completely fractured and broken and I have an apt in a week or so to see if I'm going to need reconstructive surgery.

So now I'm out of my only vehicle, a complete damaged face and truly just trying to get ahead on my bills and to hopefully be able to afford a used vehicle.

If anyone out there could find it in their heart to donate to someone who truly needs help to get out from the bottom and back on track would be immensely appreciated.

God bless.