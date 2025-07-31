Something Beautiful in the Hopi Village

Dear friends, family, and community,

I’m reaching out with a heartfelt and time-sensitive request. We have the cost for the vehicle repairs donated in full, thank you to a very special woman in my life! The vehicle is almost ready to be donated to Hopi elders in the Shungopavi village in need. Elders who have quietly carried the weight of the land, the stories, and the generations. This village is the only one that practices all of its sacred, ancient practices. This gift is more than transportation. It’s access to medical appointments. It’s a way to get food and deliver water. It’s mobility, dignity, and connection in a place where those things are often out of reach.

Now we need your help to get it home, and do even more while we’re there!

We’re organizing a sacred delivery mission to the Hopi Village. Our goal is to bring:

🚗 The donated vehicle to the village

🔧 A skilled mechanic to offer repairs to other vehicles in the village

🗑️ Help with trash removal and cleanup

💞 A message of reciprocity, care, and action, not just words

We need to cover the cost of getting two people and two vehicles from Colorado to the village, and bringing one back. This includes:

Fuel, food, dump fees, and lodging

We’re seeking to raise $1,100 to cover everything. Any extra funds will go directly toward:

More trash disposal, Auto parts, and supplies for the mechanic, food, or necessities for the elders we serve

Why This Matters:

This isn’t just about a car, it’s about showing up in a world that often forgets its elders, its caretakers, its Indigenous voices. It’s about saying we see you, we honor you, and we’re willing to move our feet, not just our mouths. It’s a ripple of love in action. This will be my third trip!

👐 How You Can Help

Donate: Every dollar counts (even $5 covers a meal or gas).

Share: Post this to your network

Pray / Hold the Vision: We believe this mission is guided. Add your spirit to it.

🌀 This offering is grounded in respect, carried by purpose, and led by heart. Let’s deliver more than a vehicle. Let’s deliver a message of remembrance and love.

With gratitude and fierce devotion,

Norabell Dechant

Mother | Messenger | Mover of Mountains

