Big Hearts Deserve Love Too

UPDATE:

Teri's surgery is officially scheduled for Wednesday, July 16th. Obviously this is both wanted & needed to finally live pain free but as with any major surgery it is accompanied by having to be vulnerable and relying on help from others.

Besides the Crowdfunding campaign there will be an official FB page to provide updates, motivation and information on upcoming fundraising events that will be really fun.

I am asking for your support for my incredible friend, Teri Ruhl, an Army Veteran, dedicated nurse, animal advocate and active member of her community. In addition to being a loving and kind mother and grandmother, she's someone who has spent her life caring for others-whether serving her country, healing patients, rescuing animals or lending a hand to others she encounters who are in need. Now, she is the one who is need. Teri is facing an unexpected medical emergency and urgently needs a very invasive spinal surgery. The emotional and financial toll has already become overwhelming and time has now become critical. Because the surgery is both extremely invasive and will require a lengthy recovery period she will not be able to work for several months. Therefore, this fundraising effort is to help her meet basic living financial obligations to cover her mortgage, utilities, food and other additional medical expenses. If you have ever met Teri, you already know how selfless and resilient she is. She gives so much to others without ever asking anything in return. She truly embodies Light & Love so lets help her not only meet her financial demands but also lessen the emotional and mental burden to accompanies those worries.

Please considering donating knowing that any amount helps. Also, please share this call to rally around her on your social media platforms or within your social groups. Thank you in advance for all your compassion and support.

💖 #SupportTeri