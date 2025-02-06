Hope for Healing Reclaiming Life with Stem Cells

Hi friends and family,

I have started this fundraising page to ask for support on my healing journey. For nearly a decade, I have been on a deeply personal and transformative path to heal my body naturally. I have been living with Ulcerative Colitis, along with secondary autoimmune conditions that have developed as a result—such as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) and inflammatory conditions affecting my eyes and skin—battling these conditions has been one of the greatest challenges of my life.

Over the years, I have endured countless visits to doctors, specialists, naturopaths, and hospitals—each one an effort to keep my body in a state where I can function, survive, and provide some normalcy for myself and my daughter. I have fought to maintain stability, doing everything I can to shield my daughter from the weight of my illness so that she doesn’t have to carry the burden of what I’ve been battling for years.

Through unwavering commitment to holistic healing, I have managed to avoid steroids and harsh medications, focusing on treating my mind, body, and spirit to push through flare-ups and find moments of remission.

But as these conditions are progressive, my limitations have increased over the last two years, making it harder to experience the full, vibrant life I long for—one where I can eat freely without fear, move without pain, and fully show up for my daughter. Despite my dedication to natural healing, the financial burden of keeping my conditions in remission has been immense, costing me hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.

Now, I am turning to stem cell therapy, a groundbreaking treatment that offers real hope for lasting healing. This therapy is proving to be one of the most promising treatments available—perhaps the closest thing to a cure. The cost of this treatment is significant, but it is a one-time investment that could free me from the constant struggle of managing these conditions naturally.

I have always tried to carry this burden on my own, but I now recognize that true strength lies in asking for help. Stepping forward in faith, I am trusting that those who believe in me will support me in this chance to finally live a life free from this disease.

This isn’t just about healing my body—it’s about getting back to the life I was meant to live. A life where I can be fully present for my daughter, experience joy without limitations, and continue my mission of helping others on their own healing journeys.

Any support, big or small, truly makes a difference. I have always believed in the power of giving, and now I am humbly asking for the support that will allow me to one day give back even more.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with me. Your kindness and generosity mean more than words can express.

Much love,

Kelsi Winter