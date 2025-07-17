Hope4Goliath

Hi everyone,

My name is Desiree, and this is Goliath — my 13-year-old best friend and loyal companion. He’s a small dog with a big personality, and he’s been by my side since I was just 12 years old. From childhood through every major moment in life, Goliath has been there — tail wagging, eyes bright, and always ready for a cuddle or a barky hello.

Now, he needs my help more than ever — and I’m reaching out to ask for yours too.

Goliath has recently been diagnosed with a perineal hernia — an uncomfortable and potentially life-threatening condition where the muscles around his rectum have weakened, allowing organs like the bladder or intestines to shift into abnormal places. This can lead to serious complications, including blockage, internal damage, and the need for emergency surgery if not treated in time.

We’re still in the early stages, and thankfully, there’s still a window to schedule a planned surgery — which is far safer, less traumatic, and less expensive than waiting for an emergency. But the clock is ticking.

The total cost for surgery and required imaging is more than we expected — and unfortunately, it doesn’t include the medications or recovery supplies Goliath will need afterward.





Here’s the current breakdown from York Vet Clinic:

X-rays & diagnostics | $570.69

Perineal hernia surgery | $5161.68

Medications and follow-up care not included**



These medications will be essential for pain management, preventing infection, and keeping his stool soft during healing — all critical to his recovery.



This isn’t just about surgery — it’s about giving Goliath the best chance to live out his senior years comfortably, safely, and with dignity.



He’s still got so much life and love left in him. But without this surgery, his condition could become an emergency at any time — increasing the cost, risk, and suffering.

Unfortunately, the total cost is out of reach for me alone. That’s why I’m asking for your help — whether it’s through a donation, sharing this page, or simply lifting a prayer for Goliath.

Goliath has been my rock for over a decade — a little dog with a lion’s heart who’s given more love than I ever imagined possible. I want to give him the chance to heal and be pain-free.

From the bottom of my heart: thank you for reading, sharing, supporting, and standing with us.

With deep love and gratitude,



Desiree & Goliath