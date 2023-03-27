Child Haven - Shelter & Hope for Foster Kids

I started this crowdfunding campaign to build a haven, not just for a child, there is no limit on how many I can give scholarships too! This isn't about grand gestures; it's about making sure every child under my roof can thrive without the shadow of tomorrow’s challenges looming over them today.





Imagine knowing that the child’s home could be more than four walls and a roof—it could provide security, stability, and love to children who have known too little of these things in their young lives. This is where I come in. But it's not just about me; it’s about all of us coming together for the sake of our future generations.





I would like help in securing a property that can accommodate the fostering of many orphans, foster children, and adoptees with space/amenities designed to support children who need stability as much as they crave, in their studies or through play in a safe yard.





What I bring is more than what meets the eye; it’s about experience and understanding that comes from having faced life's hurdles, too. And for EVERY CHILD who finds comfort under my roof, Their tuition will be fully covered in my state, at a minimum , a bachelor’s degree (a doctorates degree if I move to a better state)

giving them every chance to succeed without financial burdens looming over their heads.





Join me on this journey! It starts with a house but ends with children finding strength and hope. Every dollar donated is not just money spent, it’s an investment in the future of children who need someone like you or me...





Your donation goes towards getting a home with a yard for these children to play and with their pets who they will foster in kind, and state adoption fees and legal help. I can give a maximum of $84,328.00 in educational benefits to “every child” I foster, and adopt. Will you help me in securing their future?





Let’s make this dream a reality together. Your support makes all the difference to our little heroes waiting for their hero’s welcome into loving homes. Together, we can give them wings and watch as they take flight towards brighter futures, away from yesterday's storms. ❤️ #FosterDadDream





P.S. Remember, every dollar counts—big or small! Your donation could be the tipping point that transforms a child’s life forever. Let’s make this happen for them because no one should have to grow up alone when we can stand together as family.





If you are reading this, please help spread this message and getting co-sponsors. Thank you! Military Veteran of US Navy, Texas Air National Guard, and US Air Force. SMILE! Every dollar counts. Can you donate just a little and spread the news?











