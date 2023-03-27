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Hope & Freedom Project-Education for Disabled F3

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Hope & Freedom Project-Education for Disabled F3

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

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Hope & Freedom Project-Education for Disabled F3

The Need:

In Romania, children with developmental disabilities, such as Downs Syndrome and autism, receive little to no educational or therapeutic services in the public school system. And private services for such children are extremely expensive. So most languish at home without any chance for growth, development, and expression of their God-given abilities. And parents carry the burden of their child’s care alone, unsupported in community. 


Our Solution:

Through partnership with Star of Hope, every week our Hope and Freedom Program welcomes 20-30 children between the ages of 4 and 16 who have special needs, ranging from Downs Syndrome to Autism, to severe ADHD. Our loving and skilled professionals provide tailored education, physical & occupational therapy, arts enrichment programming, and more - all designed to promote holistic development and foster a sense of joy and belonging among the children.


The center also offers support to parents through separate programs tailored to their needs, which include opportunities for relaxation, meaningful conversations, and creation of community for mutual support. 


Results:

Children who once languished at home with no opportunity for education are now learning, growing, and thriving in their own school. We’ve seen children who told they would never speak or read or be able to do basic math achieve these things, all because someone believed in them and invested loving time and energy into them. And parents who felt isolated and without hope are now finding community and pathways forward for their children that they never thought possible. 


We need your help to continue this important, life changing work!

Gift Breakdowns:

              $50 – will provide 1 disabled child with 1 week of services

              $250 – will purchase education materials for 1 month

              $500 – will purchase up to 2 pieces of medical grade equipment


Our heart is to make a difference in each life and family that the Lord brings to us. He loves each one dearly and this mission is to reach families with the hope of Christ while having the privilege of educating these dear children.


Thank you for your prayerful support and consideration! For more information about Fight for Freedom visit www.fightforfreedom.net.

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