Hope for Laura and her animals

I'm a 60-year-old widow in northwest Montana, and I am asking for help to hire an attorney before the State of Montana destroys the only safe and reliable year-round access to my home.

My husband, Troy, passed away in 2017, but before he died, he fought to make sure I would have a home.

Troy was a veteran who served six years in the United States Coast Guard, working in pollution control. During his service he was exposed to toxic substances, and years later he developed an extremely rare sinus cancer.

We had fallen in love with this nearly 10-acre Montana property and had rented it for approximately five years when it came up for sale. Troy was already dying, but he knew that if we couldn't secure the property, I could lose my husband and my home at virtually the same time.

He was determined not to let that happen.

Just two weeks before Troy died, he succeeded in securing the mortgage on our home.

For more than 30 years, I have also independently rescued animals. This land became a sanctuary—not only for Troy and me, but for countless animals that needed somewhere safe to go.

Now I am fighting to protect it.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) plans to obliterate a portion of the access to my home in September.

DNRC refers to it as an unauthorized road.

To me, it is my upper driveway.

This access has been used to reach this property for decades and, to the best of my knowledge, for more than 60 years. Most importantly, it is the safe and practical access to my home during our northwest Montana winters.

There is another lower access, but it is steep and can become unsafe or effectively unusable during winter conditions.

Ambulances, law enforcement, UPS and others coming to my home have used my upper driveway.

DNRC has now posted signs stating that the disputed access is to be obliterated in September.

I am terrified of what happens if they do it.

I tried to get help before turning to an attorney.

I contacted the Governor's office by email and telephone. Other than a brief acknowledgment, I have received no meaningful assistance or solution.

I also personally went to one of our county commissioners for help. My longtime friend Mike was with me when I handed the commissioner the State Lands letter and explained what DNRC intended to do.

I was frightened and told him what losing this access could mean during the winter.

After reading the letter and listening to us, the commissioner confidently told both Mike and me that they could not take that portion of my access.

We left believing the problem was going to be stopped.

Approximately five months later, however, the commissioner called me and told me he believed he could work out a deal with State Lands if I agreed to allow other people to travel through my private driveway.

I could not understand what opening my private driveway to other traffic had to do with preserving my own access to my home, and I refused.

The conversation became extremely unpleasant. Afterward, I informed him in writing that I would communicate directly with State Lands myself.

I have called, emailed and gone in person seeking help from government officials because I desperately wanted to resolve this without a legal fight.

I have now reached the point where I believe an attorney is my only realistic chance of stopping—or at least pausing—DNRC's planned obliteration while the history and legal status of this access are properly investigated.

And time is running out.

Emergency access isn't an abstract concern for me.

Several years ago, I spent approximately six months hospitalized, much of that time in intensive care and on life support.

I survived severe sepsis, double pneumonia and numerous life-threatening complications. I was life-flighted between hospitals, underwent multiple procedures and surgeries, and lost a significant portion of one lung.

My doctors told me I was their sickest patient.

I came incredibly close to dying.

That experience makes dependable emergency access to my home much more than a matter of convenience.

If an ambulance cannot safely reach my home during a Montana winter, the consequences could be catastrophic.

I also don't have a family safety net.

This is difficult for me to say publicly, but it is important for people to understand why I am asking strangers for help.

I have no family I can turn to for financial help, and over the years the close friends I loved and depended upon have passed away.

Today, I am truly down to one person I trust and can count on—my dear friend Mike.

Mike has stood beside me through some of the hardest times in my life. But he is older himself and lives on an even smaller fixed income than I do. He simply does not have the financial means to rescue me from this situation, no matter how much he would like to help.

I have spent much of my life being the person who helped others, particularly animals that had nowhere else to go.

Asking strangers for financial help does not come naturally to me.

But I don't have family members I can call for an attorney's retainer. I don't have wealthy friends. I don't have thousands of dollars sitting in savings.

It really is just me trying to protect the home Troy fought so hard to leave me, with one trusted friend standing beside me.

This is why I am asking for your help.

The immediate purpose of this fundraiser is to raise enough money to retain an attorney who can act quickly before DNRC carries out its planned September work.

I need an attorney to examine the history of this driveway, property records and easements, decades of established use, winter and emergency access, and DNRC's authority and procedures—and determine whether legal action can stop or postpone the destruction while these questions are properly resolved.

I have photographs, video, DNRC correspondence, the posted notices and other information concerning the history and use of this access.

I am not asking donors to decide who is legally right or wrong.

I am asking for the opportunity to have a qualified attorney stand beside me before the State takes an action that could be irreversible.

Troy fought through cancer to make sure I would still have this home after he was gone.

Now I'm trying to fight for the home he left me.

But this is one fight I simply cannot afford to take on alone.

If you can help with any amount toward an attorney's retainer and legal expenses, I will be deeply grateful.

If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser. Getting my story in front of the right person—an attorney, journalist, veteran advocate, public official or simply someone willing to help—could make all the difference.

And if you are a person of faith, I would be grateful for your prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to hear my story, and thank you for caring about what happens to my home.

Laura Torgeson

Eureka, Montana