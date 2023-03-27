Hope and Healing: Rebuilding Life for My Daughters

Our family is starting over from scratch after surviving a long-term, abusive situation.

Recently, our lives changed when the individual responsible was removed and is now facing the legal system. While my daughters and I are incredibly relieved to finally be safe, we have been left to pick up the pieces of a deeply fractured life.

We are currently facing severe financial and emotional devastation. The financial abuse we endured left us with overwhelming debt, and our home is currently unsafe and completely under construction.

What We Need Help With:

Securing a safe home: Completing the essential construction needed to make our house livable and safe for my girls. Basic living essentials: Covering basic expenses and managing the debt left behind as I navigate being a single provider. Healing and counseling: Ensuring my daughters and I can access the professional emotional support and therapy we need to heal from years of trauma.

We want to move forward into a future filled with peace, safety, and joy, but we cannot do it alone. Any contribution—whether a donation or a prayer—will go directly toward giving my girls a secure environment to start over.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support.



