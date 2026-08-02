Hope and Healing for Josh

Our SonicAire family is coming together to support one of our own.





Recently, Josh Hixon was seriously injured in an accident at home and is now facing a road to recovery.





Many of us have asked how we can help, so we've created this GiveSendGo campaign as a way for friends, family, coworkers, and our community to show their support.





Every gift, no matter the size, will help ease the burden during this difficult time. If you're unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this campaign are just as meaningful.

Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and for helping remind Josh and his family that they are surrounded by a community that cares. Together, we can make a real difference as they focus on recovery, healing, and getting back on their feet.