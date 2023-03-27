Hope Alive: Education & Daily Bread for Refugee

Following our REFRESH Project, we saw 500+ children in Nakivale Refugee Settlement at risk of dropping out. As we await further partnership funding since May, we are stepping out in faith as a community to ensure they stay in school, have clean water, and daily bread through December and into 2027. Will you stand with us?

Note to our supporters: GiveSendGo currently does not list Uganda for direct payouts. Funds are received through our trusted Kenya channel and fully accounted for and transferred to Kwenye Kozi Foundation operations in Nakivale Refugee Settlement, Isingiro District, Uganda. All expenditures will be receipted.