Honoring the Legacy of Elder Jacqueline D. Edmonds

On behalf of my siblings and me, I want to sincerely thank everyone for the love, prayers, and support you've shown since the passing of our beloved mother, Elder Jacqueline D. Edmonds.

Our mother was a woman of unwavering faith, strength, compassion, and resilience. She poured her love into her family and everyone blessed to know her. Her passing has left an immeasurable void in our lives.

Many people have asked how they can support our family during this difficult time. If you feel led to do so, we have created this fund to support my four siblings and me as we prepare to celebrate our mother's life and navigate the many responsibilities that come with the loss of a parent.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated, and every prayer means more than words can express.

Thank you for standing with our family as we prepare to honor and celebrate our mother's beautiful life and enduring legacy.



