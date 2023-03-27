Honoring Our Grandson's Memory

On June 2nd, our 4-year-old grandson slipped and fell into the river. I was able to cover his cremation, and now we're raising funds to help with his celebration of life.





We'd like to get urns for his brother, for us, and for his mom. His brother has been carrying guilt about what happened, and we hope having something special, including the stuffed animal urn he saw, might help him through this.





Your support would mean so much to us as we navigate this loss and find ways to remember him.