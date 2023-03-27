Honoring James Junior West's Memory

James Junior West passed away on July 31, 2026, at the age of 77. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served his country from 1969 to 1972. James shared 52 years of marriage with his devoted wife, Peggy, and leaves behind a loving family: his children Michael, Olivia, and Geneva, and his grandchildren Casey, McKenna, Savonna, Dasha, James, Howard Jr., and Lexi.





We are raising funds to help cover the costs of James's funeral and memorial service. Your support during this time means so much to our family as we honor his memory and celebrate the life he lived.





"I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.", John 11:25 (KJV)