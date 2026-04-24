Honoring Henry Espinoza Sr.'s Memory

Our father, Henry Espinoza Sr., passed away unexpectedly at 73 years old. He didn't have a will or any end-of-life plans in place, so his funeral and final expenses have landed on our family all at once, with no time to prepare. Our father was a hard worker, always had been, all his life. His bosses, co-workers, friends, and our family, everybody who knew him loved him.





Now I'm asking for help giving him a proper send-off, with dignity, surrounded by the people who knew and loved him. Arrangements are still being finalized, and we'll share those details as soon as they're set. Any amount helps, and so does simply sharing this page.





Thank you for honoring my father's memory with us. And in the words of one of his favorites, "Se fue... el más amigo, el más broncudo ya se fue" 🕊️ Bronco