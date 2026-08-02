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Honoring Buddy

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Kaul

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Kaul

Honoring Buddy

This is the story of Buddy.


Buddy was a sweet, adorable Schnauzer mix seen by my sister on a rescue site not long after I had lost my two long-term companions, Chloe (17) and Caleb (16). As I was ready for a new companion we made the trip to the rescue and came home with Buddy. He had been rescued as a stray found walking the streets of Gainesville. 


Buddy appeared to be healthy and had been neutered and chipped. He was a friendly little fellow and settled in quickly. A few weeks later, I noticed him pacing around the walls with a glazed stare and he was not responsive to me when I called his name. I took him immediately to my vet and he was soon diagnosed with liver shunt (a birth defect). The behavior he exhibited was due to encephalopathy caused by the liver's inability to process toxins. The condition can be treated with a very complicated surgery that is very costly and the life span is not guaranteed. So Buddy was treated with meds and a special Liver diet and did well for the most part. His occasional episodes were treated with a medicated enema with good results.


This past weekend he became unable to urinate. By late evening he was becoming very restless and by early morning, he began to be very vocal and I took him to the emergency clinic where the did ultrasounds, labs, etc. and found stones in his bladder.


By then my vet's office had opened and the doctor at the clinic reached out to him and it was agreed that I would continue intervention at Melbourne Animal Hospital with Dr. Paul Burger, Buddy's regular vet. 

 

At that visit ultrasounds were repeated to see if the stones had migrated or passed. Since they had not, surgery to create a new outlet for the urine to pass was created and worked well for a while, but Buddy began to be unable to urinate again and on X-ray a large stone was noted obstructing the urethra and was removed. We were hopeful that that would have relieved him, and it did for a short time, but that evening he became very uncomfortable and by morning he was howling and having seizures. It was obvious at this point that there wasn't much more to do. I was told his temperature had risen to a level that would result in brain damage. 


The kindest thing we could do at this point was to let li'l Buddy find comfort and happiness at the "Rainbow  Bridge."


Rest well, my friend and know that you were well loved and loved well. 

Love from Mom (Marylyn)


If you can help, it would be a greatly appreciated and such a blessing.


If you prefer, donations can be called into or mailed to the vet directly:


Melbourne Animal Hospital

1055 North Wickham Rd, Melbourne, Florida 32935

321-259-1599

The account is under: Marylyn Hetrick (Buddy)

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