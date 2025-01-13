Help us afford our Honeymoon

Pretty sure you gifted me your Spinosaurus back in Guadalajara jaja so here’s giving back! Also love the content you post. Plus GiveSendGo is a great platform. Have a great honeymoon!

Jesse - $ 20.00 USD

4 days ago

Good Luck you guys and congratulations! I recommend you guys go where your heart wants you to live. Me and Jules took our marriage to New Mexico and the southwest because it spoke to me. Now we are moving there to be a part of it. Good luck!