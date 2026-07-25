We’re incredibly excited to begin our life together as husband and wife. As we plan our future, one of our biggest dreams is to celebrate our marriage with a honeymoon in Bali or the Maldives—two places we’ve always dreamed of visiting together.





Instead of a traditional wedding registry, we’ve created this honeymoon fund for anyone who would like to help us make that dream come true. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go toward our flights, accommodations, meals, and unforgettable experiences as we celebrate the start of our marriage.





We understand that not everyone is able to give, and that’s completely okay. Your love, encouragement, and support mean just as much to us. Thank you for being part of our journey and helping us create memories that we’ll cherish for a lifetime.