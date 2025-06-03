Honduras Mission Trip June 2025

Join us by supporting a life-changing mission trip to Honduras! Your contribution will help provide clean water and education to those in need. We're raising money to continue building a water purification and bottling facility, and to support a special needs school in Juticalpa, Olancho. We will work with Olancho Aid Foundation in Honduras and travel with other parishioners from St. Philip in Franklin, TN.

https://olanchoaid.org/who-we-are/mission/

Let's make a difference together! 💪 #HondurasMissionTrip #CleanWater #EmpoweringEducation