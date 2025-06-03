Campaign Image

Honduras Mission Trip June 2025

Goal:

 USD $2,400

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Alex Wand

Campaign funds will be received by Anna Wand

Honduras Mission Trip June 2025

Join us by supporting a life-changing mission trip to Honduras! Your contribution will help provide clean water and education to those in need. We're raising money to continue building a water purification and bottling facility, and to support a special needs school in Juticalpa, Olancho. We will work with Olancho Aid Foundation in Honduras and travel with other parishioners from St. Philip in Franklin, TN.

 https://olanchoaid.org/who-we-are/mission/ 

Let's make a difference together! 💪 #HondurasMissionTrip #CleanWater #EmpoweringEducation

Recent Donations
Show:
Camel express car wash
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to support!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys. - Nathan & Laura M.

Dana Priebusch
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Heather Corcoran
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo