Honduras Mission Trip June 2025

Goal:
USD $2,400
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Anna Wand
Join us by supporting a life-changing mission trip to Honduras! Your contribution will help provide clean water and education to those in need. We're raising money to continue building a water purification and bottling facility, and to support a special needs school in Juticalpa, Olancho. We will work with Olancho Aid Foundation in Honduras and travel with other parishioners from St. Philip in Franklin, TN.
https://olanchoaid.org/who-we-are/mission/
Let's make a difference together! 💪 #HondurasMissionTrip #CleanWater #EmpoweringEducation
Happy to support!
Praying for you guys. - Nathan & Laura M.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.