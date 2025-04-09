Honduras Missions Trip

Hi Everyone,





I will be attending a missions' trip going to Honduras this summer with my church, Victory Church, and we will be working there partnering alongside Children's Impact Network. My church has a long established relationship with the network, and they have seen many children rescued after being abused, abandoned and neglected - their life completely transformed after meeting Jesus. Here is a website with more info about the Honduras Life Center:

https://www.cinonline.org/honduras-life-center

Would you consider giving towards this final campaign amount, as I've been able to fund the other payments on my own, but would like the opportunity to ask for your participation in completing the funding so I can attend in late June/early July.

Thanks so much, everyone! I know finances are tight for everyone in these times, and I appreciate your donation and or prayers, both are cherished. I pray that this message finds you well, and remember that the light of Jesus shines in the darkest of places.





Bless you,





Virginia