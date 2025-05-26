Campaign Image

Home Sweet Hix

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Dwayne & Shanell Hix

Campaign funds will be received by Shanell Hix

Our family is ready to establish roots, but saving for a down payment is the most challenging task to date. By contributing to the campaign, you're not just helping buy a house; you're helping build a home filled with love, light and laughter.

Stephanie Ball
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s do this!!!

