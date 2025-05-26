Home Sweet Hix

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Shanell Hix
Our family is ready to establish roots, but saving for a down payment is the most challenging task to date. By contributing to the campaign, you're not just helping buy a house; you're helping build a home filled with love, light and laughter.
Let’s do this!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.