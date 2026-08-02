My wife Jessica and I have received many requests to open a homesteading daycare and youth camp, and we're ready to make it happen. Jessica already works in the child care industry, is certified and we're both passionate about teaching and caring for our daughter and other youth. I am in the construction industry and would love to teach and have little builder workshops.





We share a deep love of teaching youth homesteading, from gardening to animal care to building and beyond. We're raising funds to purchase land and build a homesteading daycare and camp where young people can learn and grow. This space will give children hands-on experience with the skills and knowledge that come from living close to the land.





Your support would mean so much as we bring this vision to life.