Homestead Loan Payoff for Community Food Security

My business partner and I bought a piece of land in Concho, Arizona, with the dream of turning it into a working homestead, a real farm. Right now, a loan is standing between us and owning it free and clear. We'd love to pay it down early and stop paying interest on our own dream. Per our contract if we pay 15,997 before November 7 it's free and clear.





But here's what matters most: this isn't just about us. With food prices climbing and recalls popping up constantly, we believe farm-to-table makes sense, it's safer, it's easier on the wallet, and you know where your food came from. That's what we want to bring to our community.





A good chunk of what we grow is going straight to local food banks. We're also planning to provide healthy, home-cooked meals for elderly folks and people who need them. This is about actual food security, not a vanity garden.





Your support would help us own our land outright sooner and get this work into our community faster. Thank you for standing with us.