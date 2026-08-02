homelessness is not an option with a broken back

I care immensely, I love deeply, I choose to support the beautiful potential in life and in people. I give my all I love helping people see for themselves how strong and amazing they truly are. I am a builder a creator. Yet right now I cannot physically give much. Due to a doctors mistake, last year almost every single vertebrae in my spine was fractured. Thank goodness I am on the mend now but just sitting here typing sends me into agony. I cannot work and waiting for disability is taking a long time and will take many more months. with no income and no ability to fend for myself and in 15 days I will have no place to live. I have reached out/contacted every source of possible help in my county. There are absolutely no funds nothing can be done for me. I PRAY and I beg for someone somewhere please help me get a 1 bedroom or studio apartment. I CANNOT be homeless with a broken back and a tramatic brain injury. I'm asking for $6000.00 for first and last months rent plus security deposit and two months rent. in a about 3 or 4 months I will hopefully have my disability and be able to fend for myself. PLEASE someone help me PLEASE I pray for all that need a helping hand and pray for all that are able to help. GOD BLESS.

Sincerely

Mariah Rodriguez