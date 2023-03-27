Homeless with an opportunity

I'm a 24 year old parent currently living in NC. i have a one-year-old daughter, and we've been living out of my car for the past four months. my family is non-exist because at age 18 i aged out of foster care and i dont know where my parents and siblings could possibly be. i have been on my own since then, struggling mentally for years. i had a home a couple of months ago, but got kicked out due to severe domestic violence from my child’s father. And just when it seemed like all hope was lost for me, I've got accepted to work in another state(Houston, Texas)as a peer support worker for people with substance use histories, considering i was once in their shoes, and this blessing could give us real stability. To make this move happen, I need help with moving expenses, getting housing set up in the new state, and childcare so I can work. Right now, everything is uncertain, but this job is a real journey forward for both of us. Your support would mean so much as we take this step toward a safer, more stable life. The little things matter. Thank you for everything in advance❤️