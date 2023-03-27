Homeless Man in Need of Vehicle

I'm homeless and jobless (still looking for a job). The area I live in doesn't have any support programs, but a Church is willing to give me a safe place to park my van. My van is falling apart and I won't be able to leave the area with it.





I have a specific need for a truck; a 350, 450, or higher with an 8' bed. I need it so I can haul a tow-behind camper to a new location to rent to finally have a home again and maybe get the help that I need. A buddy of mine gave me his slide-in camper to help me, but unless I have a proper truck, it's useless though I don't want to get rid of it because it can still help me. Also, I will lose my insurance if I lived out of it, the same with living out of my van, so I need to get a camper anyway, but I can get that on my own once I have a job again.