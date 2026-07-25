Homeless, fixed income taking care of my family

I have been homeless, living in a hotel. I can't afford to move because of price of hotels monthly is ridiculous. I take care of my elderly mom, who has dementia. I also live my son, who just graduated hs. He has got accepted into a college in Michigan. I got scammed on a car, so no transportation either. Im just trying to get my car fixed over $3,000, and have enough to move too. He starts September 1st. I would appreciate to any donations. Im so lost and never asked for anything from anyone ever. I just want to be able to give my child the life he deserves and a place for my mom as well. I am disabled. And its hard as is, taking care of mom is also challenging. Thank you for hearing my story.