Home repairs for a single mother

I’m raising money to help my mom with much-needed repairs to her home. She is an older single mother who has been struggling to keep up with her mortgage and everyday expenses, and she is now facing serious plumbing issues that she simply cannot afford to repair on her own.

I’m currently pregnant and struggling financially as well, so unfortunately I’m not able to help her the way I wish I could. These repairs are necessary to keep her home safe and prevent the problems from becoming even more costly.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would also help tremendously.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give.



