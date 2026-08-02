Home Repairs After Storm Damage and Loss

A year ago this month, I lost my husband to his fourth heart attack. Just as I was trying to navigate that loss, heavy storms caused over $30,000 in damage to my home. I've already replaced the roof and gutters, but the drains and septic system in the yard suffered extensive damage that still needs to be repaired.





My income was greatly reduced because of my age, and I haven't received the help or reimbursement I expected from the severe weather declaration. I'm not one to ask for help, but I'm reaching out now because I need it. These repairs are beyond what I can manage on my own right now.





Your support would mean so much to me. I'm very grateful for any help, and one day I hope I can return the help to another. Thank you.