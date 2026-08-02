Home needed for a 70 year old Great-grandmother.

Hi.

My 70 year old mother Janice has been living out of a tiny 10 by 12 "shed" for last 2 years. I have offered space in.my home but she refuses because she's fiercely independent. She does get SS but its not enough to cover a mortgage or rent in this economy. Besides that she moved into the shed on property that she inherited from a lifelong friend a couple of years ago. A few years ago she sold her 4 bedroom home after losing her husband because utilities, maintenance, and taxes were too high for her to manage on her own. She moved out and like always her belongs ended up scattered in one storage shed or unit or another. She rented an apartment but found it completely unsuitable for her way of life. She was born and raised on a farm in the delta region off the Mississppi river. She grew up chopping cotton, driving tractors, raising cows, pigs, chickens, and large gardens. She has always been hardworking country girl. So a city habitation didnt last long. She was offered a cabin on a river to stay in as long as she lived for $1 for the rest of her life by a relative. So she packed again and went to stay in what she thought would be her forever home. She spent large sums of money from the sell.of her house having the cabin lifted 7 ft to avoid flood water, finishing the inside of the cabin with fixtures and flooring, provided supplies for all the wiring and plumbing, and installing windows. She had a very large deck built so she could sit out there and listen to the river run and tend to her flowers and plants. It was a wonderful set up for her way of life. But forever didnt seem to be so, because after a time a riff between the relative and herself ended with a demand to leave the home and a inquiry in repayment t for the money put in to fixing the cabin up to living standards was met with a, and I quote "I didnt charge you to live here!" She said thats fine, Ill let God handle that. She moved on. She came to stay with me in a rental we were staying in because our home had burned a few months prior. Again back in town!!! But we are family and we always make space. Within a month of her moving in, we heard the tragic news her sweet friend passed away suddenly in a car accident. Now this is a God thing... we both had lost what we thought was our forever homes in just a short space apart. We both were in a tailspin trying to figure out where to go with it all. I was looking for houses and she was hoping to get back to the country. She and Margie (her friend that passed) had spent lots of time together and she was present for lots of family gatherings we had at Mama's house before she sold it. So, she told Mama that she would leave her the house if she would look after the farm. She owned a substantial amount of land around her house that was rented out every year to local farmers. Before that time Mama always took it lightly and knew she had other family that stood in line first. But after her passing it became clear she meant exactly that. And she had left Mama the house and 2 acres around it. Her niece Karla had inherited the rest. Now when Karla met Mama and they discussed Margie and the arrangements and other things, she offered Mama even more acreage in order to put a fence on and have a horse. In total 5 acres was given. We set to work on the house. And we learned a had truth. The house was in terrible shape. So much so Id venture to say demolition is the only recourse. Termite, mold, water damage amongst other things all play factors in its sure demise. So, in true country girl fashion, Mama rented a 10 by 12 shed and port o potty and has been staying there ever since. Now, she offered me a place to put a home and we built one on the East side of the property. She refuses to stay in the home with me. She wants her independence. And she says she doesnt like my rules. (I am a neat freak, sorry) Anyway.. what we hope to achieve here is the funds to purchase a tiny house with an actual bathroom and kitchen. Theres one for sale near us, nearly finished that the owners are hoping to sell and have moved. They are asking $40,000. We believe we can get it moved and set up with the other $2000. If its more than that Im sure we can handle it. If I could buy her the house I would, trust me I would. She deserves a safe home. Thats hers. Shes now of the age that taxes arent more than she can handle. And she can manage utilities in home that size. Its a moderate 2 bedroom. Suitable for her and if she ever needs a caregiver to stay or great grandbabies to babysit all summer it would be perfect. Its nice and nearly finished. If you feel led to help Janice get into a home suitable for a 70 year old fiesty great grandmother.